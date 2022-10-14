International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. 81,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.