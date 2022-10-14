International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,113 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $76,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $121.79 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.30.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.30.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

