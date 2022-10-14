Integrity Financial Corp WA Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAPR. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter valued at about $8,351,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 126.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 107,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 60,297 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth about $1,176,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 21.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 141.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,971 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UAPR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,058. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

