Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $509,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XHE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter worth $473,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA XHE traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $83.86. 22,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,747. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $78.53 and a 12 month high of $132.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average of $93.37.

