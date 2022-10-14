Integrity Financial Corp WA Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,177,000 after purchasing an additional 381,962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.54. 30,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,617. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

