Integrity Financial Corp WA Acquires 358 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.00. The company had a trading volume of 315,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,177. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

