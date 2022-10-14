Integrity Financial Corp WA Acquires 334 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435,989 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,177,000 after buying an additional 786,683 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 505,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 365,986 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,438,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,175,000.

EFG traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.33. 1,737,672 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

