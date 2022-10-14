Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at National Bankshares

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ITR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial cut their price target on Integra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a report on Monday, September 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Stock Performance

CVE ITR remained flat at C$0.74 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,343. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.13. Integra Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$3.41. The company has a market cap of C$58.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.04. Analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.