Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.57-$3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Integer also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.99 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Integer Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ITGR opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.16. Integer has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $95.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity at Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Integer will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

