Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insteel Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ IIIN traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.20. Insteel Industries has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $227.17 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 15.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 1.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.2% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 143.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

