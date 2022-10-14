Insider Selling: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells $935,540.00 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Southern Stock Up 4.1 %

SO stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $73.95.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 286,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,641,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 61,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 80,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 66,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

