Insider Selling: Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Major Shareholder Sells 39,384 Shares of Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $57,500.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

On Monday, October 10th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $45,179.91.

On Friday, October 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $95,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $242,576.88.

On Monday, September 19th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $411,000.00.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. 79,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,275. The stock has a market cap of $587.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.06 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -24.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.