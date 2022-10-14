Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 6,617 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $253,960.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,250,042.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $257,572.56.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $276,036.78.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $213,562.86.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $221,041.20.

Progyny Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $37.02. 621,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth $117,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 261,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 64,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 62,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

