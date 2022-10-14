Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 6,617 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $253,960.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,250,042.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $257,572.56.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $276,036.78.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $213,562.86.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $221,041.20.
Progyny Trading Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ PGNY traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $37.02. 621,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth $117,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 261,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 64,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 62,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
