Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $34,180.20 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $34,180.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,748,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,972,253.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $38,425.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $33,726.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

PRT opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.29. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 85.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Further Reading

