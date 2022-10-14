Insider Selling: Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,420.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Nikola Price Performance
Shares of NKLA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. 11,948,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,334,178. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.54.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nikola (NKLA)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.