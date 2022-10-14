Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $11,000.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,477,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,649,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $9,800.00.

On Friday, October 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $11,700.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $12,500.00.

On Friday, September 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $13,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Monday, September 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $14,600.00.

On Monday, September 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $15,050.00.

Shares of BFI stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in BurgerFi International by 180.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

