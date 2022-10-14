Insider Buying: Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Director Acquires $19,999,997.00 in Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 1,355,932 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,628,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,021,363.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $16.82 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.50.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 783,621 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
