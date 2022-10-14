Insider Buying: Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Insider Purchases £495.06 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Neeta Patel purchased 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £495.06 ($598.19).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Neeta Patel acquired 204 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £495.72 ($598.99).

On Wednesday, August 10th, Neeta Patel acquired 204 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £493.68 ($596.52).

Allianz Technology Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON ATT opened at GBX 212.50 ($2.57) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 234.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 234.19. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 199.40 ($2.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 373.50 ($4.51). The company has a market cap of £868.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.81.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

