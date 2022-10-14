Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.61% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 151.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BNOV traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.