Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) Shares Bought by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 0.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 1,621.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PJUN traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,682. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.25. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $32.38.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.