Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.83

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 2280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on INGXF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.19 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -161.76%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.