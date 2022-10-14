Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Raised to “Buy” at Investec

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

INFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Infosys to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. Infosys has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

