Infosys (NYSE:INFY) PT Lowered to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Infosys to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NYSE INFY opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. Infosys has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 8.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 51.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

