Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, RTT News reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Infosys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Infosys Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of INFY opened at $18.05 on Friday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

About Infosys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

