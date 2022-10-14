Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.98

Shares of Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.98 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 3146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Indivior Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter. Indivior had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 66.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

