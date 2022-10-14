indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) is Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,390 shares during the period. indie Semiconductor accounts for approximately 7.8% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after buying an additional 1,556,028 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,206,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,514 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,394,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,000 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,355,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 855,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of INDI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 124.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,465.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 18,502 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $147,090.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,318.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,039. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.