Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $66.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.19. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.16 and a one year high of $79.66.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBTX. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $662,648.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,212.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

