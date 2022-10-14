IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IMAX has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IMAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. IMAX has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $764.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at $198,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMAX

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.