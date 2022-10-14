Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 400,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $744,840,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $188.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,515. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.86 and a 200-day moving average of $198.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

