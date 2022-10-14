Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.47. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares trading hands.
Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51.
About Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V)
Ikkuma Resources Corp., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Its oil and gas properties are located in the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Resource Corp. and changed its name to Ikkuma Resources Corp.
