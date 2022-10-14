iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $8.06. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. iHeartMedia shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 8,295 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IHRT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at iHeartMedia

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 54,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $503,782.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,774,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521,833.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iHeartMedia Stock Up 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $954.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. iHeartMedia had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.