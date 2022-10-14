iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $8.06. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. iHeartMedia shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 8,295 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IHRT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 54,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $503,782.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,774,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521,833.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $954.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. iHeartMedia had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

