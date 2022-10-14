iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at B. Riley

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 195.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $954.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. iHeartMedia had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 54,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,774,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521,833.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth $7,584,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,322,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,958,000 after buying an additional 455,001 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 242.3% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

