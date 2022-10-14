IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $335.22 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $672.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.61 and a 200-day moving average of $388.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

