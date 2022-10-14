IDE Group (LON:IDE) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of IDE Group Holdings plc (LON:IDE – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01). 26,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 432,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

IDE Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.06.

About IDE Group

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multi-protocol label switching, local and wide area network, and distributed denial of service protection services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony and unified communication; managed services include remote infrastructure management, tech bars and on-site resources, field and smart hands, threat protection, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, configuration and integration, deployment, management, and retirement services.

Further Reading

