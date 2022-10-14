ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICUI traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $141.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,587. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.62. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $135.03 and a 52-week high of $251.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after acquiring an additional 632,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,008,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,859,000 after buying an additional 486,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after acquiring an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in ICU Medical by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 82,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 178,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,698,000 after acquiring an additional 55,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

