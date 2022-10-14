ICON Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $199.54 million and $3.98 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22343309 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $8,216,570.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

