ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

ICICI Bank Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE IBN opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 21.83%. Research analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

