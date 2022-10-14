ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
ICICI Bank Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE IBN opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 21.83%. Research analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ICICI Bank
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
