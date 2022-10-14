Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEP remained flat at $52.88 during trading on Wednesday. 3,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.77. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.