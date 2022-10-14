IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $1.10 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,570,909 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,245 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after acquiring an additional 138,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 50.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.