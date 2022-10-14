iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.47

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$68.47 and traded as high as C$71.11. iA Financial shares last traded at C$70.43, with a volume of 177,701 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$84.45.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89.
In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.15, for a total value of C$69,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,925,087.30.
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.
