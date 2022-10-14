Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 627,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,798,718. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.10. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $203,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $213,579,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.