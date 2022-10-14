Humanscape (HUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $103.22 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $103.22 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “Humanscape (HUM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Humanscape has a current supply of 1,084,734,273.38 with 871,409,623.0588279 in circulation. The last known price of Humanscape is 0.11909872 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,897,415.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://humanscape.io/.”

