Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.00-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $37.00-$37.00 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $519.28.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $498.55. 8,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.23. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $514.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 101.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 16.0% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 33.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

