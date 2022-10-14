Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Humana accounts for about 1.2% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $29,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock traded down $4.84 on Friday, reaching $495.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,423. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $514.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $490.84 and its 200 day moving average is $467.23. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

