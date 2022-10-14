Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 346 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,320 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after buying an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $229.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.72 and its 200-day moving average is $239.52. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

