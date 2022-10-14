Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases 5,675 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,707,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.4% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

STWD stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

