Hudson Value Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,489,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647,468 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

UBER opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

