Hudson Value Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,611,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,607,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,967,000 after buying an additional 1,465,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $109.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $151.85.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.53.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

