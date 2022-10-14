Hudson Value Partners LLC Boosts Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. ABB comprises 2.3% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in ABB by 66.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 166.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the first quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 146.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB Price Performance

NYSE ABB opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.08. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. ABB had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.