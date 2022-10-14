Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, an increase of 624.5% from the September 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCII. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 56.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $279,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $144,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $979,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $489,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of HCII traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 36,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,219. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

